Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 18

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 2.7 million as of Tuesday, with Health Ministry data putting the number of active cases as of August 18 morning at 6,73,166.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra saw 11,119 new coronavirus cases, raising the total tally to 6,15,477. A health official said that the state had also recorded 9,356 recoveries. With 422 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll in the state has reached 20,687.

There are now 1,56,608 active cases in the state, the official added.

In the state capital, Mumbai, 931 new cases and 49 deaths were reported today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city has risen to 1,30,410, and the death toll to 7,222. The number of active cases in the city stands at a comparatively lower 17,693.