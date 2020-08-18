Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 18

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 2.7 million as of Tuesday, with Health Ministry data putting the number of active cases as of August 18 morning at 6,73,166.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra saw 11,119 new coronavirus cases, raising the total tally to 6,15,477. A health official said that the state had also recorded 9,356 recoveries. With 422 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll in the state has reached 20,687.
There are now 1,56,608 active cases in the state, the official added.
In the state capital, Mumbai, 931 new cases and 49 deaths were reported today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city has risen to 1,30,410, and the death toll to 7,222. The number of active cases in the city stands at a comparatively lower 17,693.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of August 16, 6,56,690 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. And as of Tuesday, the recovery rate is at 80% and the doubling rate for the city stands at 89 days.
Testing has been ramped up in the city, reaching new highs recently. According to the data given, Mumbai ranks high among the cities that are testing the most people. Corresponding to the rising number of tests, cases too seem to have increased. However, this spike seems to be less pronounced that even a few days earlier.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of August 17, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases.
