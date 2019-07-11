Fear of taps running dry subsides

<p><strong>Mumbai: </strong>The lakes which provide water to Mumbai has received more than 4,67,121 MLD of water due to rains for the last 13 days, till 6 o'clock on Wednesday morning. Due to rising water levels in the lakes, the fear of taps running dry in the city has subsided. </p><p>The lakes which had practically run out of water stock has now 4,67,121 MLD of water in it. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had imposed 10 per cent of water cut in Mumbai. 3,650 MLD of water is supplied to the people of Mumbai on daily basis.</p><p>According to an official from the hydraulic department, good amount of rains have been received in the lake areas and if it continues to pour in same way till July then the city might probably overcome water shortage. The recent recording of water in the lakes were 32.27 per cent. When the water level reaches 38 per cent in the lakes, then the BMC will withdraw 10 per cent water cut in the city.</p><p>Significantly, the seven lakes which supply water to the city were left with only 71,574 MLD of water on June 27 at 6 am. After which, BMC instructed citizens to use water sparingly, due to lack it. In 2018, 5,645,65 MLD water was recorded on the same day in the lakes.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>