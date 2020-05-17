Fear of community spread hovers over slums

Social distancing is almost impossible in the slums, due to which community spread has already started over there. "Community spread has already begun in the slums.

The number of cases is increasing every day and unless tests are done in a more aggressive manner, the numbers won't come down," said Harshita Narwekar, BJP corporator, A ward. "Team of government hospitals is coming in every two days to conduct tests at the slums.

The results also take time to come out, the whole process is taking time and the numbers won't come down unless tests are done more aggressively" added Narwekar. A ward has 12 quarantine facilities, of which 10 of them are institutional facilities.

There are 10 slums which are present in the containment zones and as many as 978 high-risk patients are there in the slums. "The government should have decongested the slums, the slum areas are congested and those who live there always at high risk." said BJP corporator, Makarand Narwekar.

"The virus didn't spread in the residential areas of Marine Drive and Churchgate as people over there are adhering to the lockdown rules, however, more cases are ought to come out from the slums if tests are done more aggressively" he added.