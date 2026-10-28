FASTag Local Pass New Rules Won’t Make Your Journey On Mumbai’s Worli Sea Link & Atal Setu Cheaper; Here’s Why

FASTag Annual Pass To Get Costlier From April 1: Here's What You Need to Know | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai motorists hoping to cut their toll expenses with the new annual FASTag local pass will not be able to use the concession for journeys on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link or Atal Setu. The new pass, priced at Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000 from November 1, 2026, is intended for eligible residents living within 20 km of designated National Highway toll plazas. It is not a citywide toll pass and does not automatically cover bridges operating under separate toll arrangements.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, to introduce the annual concession for eligible private vehicle owners. The pass will be valid only at the specific toll plaza for which it is issued, meaning motorists cannot use it across multiple toll points on their regular routes.

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Why Atal Setu & Worli Sea Link Are Not Covered

Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link have separate toll arrangements administered under their respective project frameworks. The new National Highway local-pass concession does not automatically extend to these routes. Motorists should check the official list of eligible toll plazas before purchasing the pass.

As a result, regular commuters using Atal Setu to travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai or the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to travel between the western suburbs and south Mumbai should not expect the new pass to reduce their toll charges on these bridges.

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Mumbai’s 5 Main Entry Points Are Already Toll-Free For Private Cars

Another reason the scheme may have limited relevance for many Mumbai motorists is that private cars and other eligible light motor vehicles already enjoy toll exemption at the city’s five main entry-point toll plazas.

These are Vashi on the Sion-Panvel Highway, Airoli Bridge, Mulund on LBS Road, Mulund on the Eastern Express Highway and Dahisar on the Western Express Highway. The exemption was introduced in October 2024. Private car owners therefore do not need the new annual local pass to avoid toll payments at these five entry points.

Which Toll Plazas Could Benefit Mumbai, MMR Residents?

The concession may be useful for eligible residents living near chargeable National Highway toll plazas. For instance, motorists residing within 20 km of the Charoti toll plaza on NH-48 in Palghar could check whether they qualify, subject to the plaza being covered by the scheme and the applicable conditions.

The pass will not cover multiple plazas along a journey. It is also unavailable on National Highways or expressways operating under a closed-system toll collection mechanism, where charges are calculated based on entry and exit points.

Who Is Eligible & How Much Can Motorists Save?

The scheme is intended for owners of non-commercial vehicles with a valid and functional FASTag who live within 20 km of an eligible toll plaza. The annual fee is Rs 1,500 for an eligible plaza outside municipal or local town limits and Rs 3,000 for one within those limits.

The existing monthly local pass costs Rs 360, amounting to Rs 4,320 over 12 months. The annual option could therefore provide savings for motorists who regularly use an eligible toll plaza, with the actual benefit depending on the applicable fee and frequency of travel.

How To Apply For The Annual FASTag Pass

Motorists should first check whether their residence falls within the prescribed 20-km radius and whether their preferred toll plaza is eligible. They should ensure that their FASTag is active and linked to the correct vehicle registration number, and keep address proof and vehicle details ready as required.

The annual pass is scheduled to be available at eligible toll plazas from November 1, while the digital application facility through the Rajmargyatra app is scheduled to begin on December 1. Motorists should verify the latest instructions and eligible-plaza list through official National Highways Authority of India announcements before making a payment.