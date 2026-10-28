Mumbai: 18 Per Cent Of Vehicles Inspected Across MMR Violate Norms; RTOs Penalise 5,821 Vehicles, Impose ₹6.20 Crore In Fines In 15 Days

Panvel recorded the highest number of violations, with 1,170 vehicles found flouting transport norms during the inspection drive | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: Nearly one in five vehicles inspected across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the first half of October was found violating transport rules, highlighting the scale of enforcement needed to curb vehicle-related air pollution.

The 11 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) inspected 31,899 vehicles between October 1 and 15, identifying 5,821 violations and imposing fines totalling ₹6.20 crore. Of this amount, ₹1.92 crore has been recovered so far.

The figures come as the state Transport Department steps up inspections following directions from a high-level committee constituted in connection with a public interest litigation before the Bombay High Court on Mumbai's air pollution.

The drive focuses on checking valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, fitness certificates and permits, along with action against vehicles carrying construction material and other loose goods without proper covering. Overloaded vehicles are also under scrutiny.

Inspections Intensified After Transport Department Directions

According to transport officials, the department had begun inspections even before the Transport Commissioner's office issued fresh directions on October 23. A meeting on the issue was held at the commissioner's office on October 1, following which regional and sub-regional transport offices were instructed to implement the drive effectively.

The offices have also been asked to maintain daily records of inspections, violations, vehicle categories and fines imposed and recovered, and submit monthly compliance reports.

Panvel Records Highest Number Of Violations

The data shows that Panvel recorded the highest number of vehicles found violating norms at 1,170, followed by Thane with 912 and Mumbai East with 684. Panvel also recorded the highest penalty amount, at ₹1.06 crore, while Vasai imposed fines of ₹92.37 lakh. Among the 11 offices, Mira-Bhayandar reported 92 violations out of 1,012 vehicles inspected.

Fine Recovery Remains At Around 31 Per Cent

The gap between penalties imposed and recovered remains significant. Against ₹6.20 crore in fines, only ₹1.92 crore has been collected, accounting for around 31 per cent of the total. The figures underline that enforcement will need to be backed by sustained follow-up on penalty recovery.

The inspection drive comes amid growing concern over vehicular emissions and dust generated by uncovered construction material transported on roads.

While checking documents is a key part of the exercise, action against vehicles that violate pollution and safety norms will be crucial to ensuring compliance. The department has directed the offices concerned to continue monitoring and report their progress regularly.

MMR RTO INSPECTIONS | OCTOBER 1–15, 2026

Total vehicles inspected: 31,899

Vehicles found violating norms: 5,821

Violation rate: 18.25%

Total fines imposed: ₹6,20,90,500

Total fines recovered: ₹1,92,17,490

Fine recovery rate: 30.95%

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RTO-WISE BREAK-UP

Highest violations: Panvel — 1,170

Second-highest violations: Thane — 912

Third-highest violations: Mumbai East — 684

Highest fines imposed: Panvel — ₹1.06 crore

Lowest violations: Mira-Bhayandar — 92

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