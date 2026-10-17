RTO Acts Against 132 High-End Cars: Unprecedented Crackdown Against Non-MH Registered Vehicles Operating In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Regional Transport Office (RTO) took action against 132 high-end vehicles operating in Maharashtra while registered in other states and union territories. The aggressive inspection campaign follows increasing complaints against non-Maharashtra registered high-end cars permanently operating in the city.

Special Inspection Drive Launched At Sea Link

The crackdown was launched at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Plaza on Friday. Operating under direct administrative directives, the drive deployed three specialised "speed squads" comprising Deputy Regional Transport Officers (DyRTO), five Motor Vehicle Inspectors (IMV) and five Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVI) to intercept and inspect passing traffic.

During the drive at the sea link, enforcement personnel inspected a total of 65 vehicles. Out of these, 35 vehicles were issued immediate tax challans after officers detected clear evidence of local long-term usage alongside out-of-state original address documentation. Officials revealed that the scope of this campaign is heavily focused on high-end luxury cars, with action taken against a cumulative total of 132 vehicles so far.

Drive Aims To Prevent Revenue Losses

The central objective of the operation is to curb widespread revenue leakage, enforce compliance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Tax Act, and recover legitimate duties owed to the state treasury. Inspection officers noted that multiple vehicle owners had recently registered their luxury cars outside Maharashtra – frequently using shell addresses or fraudulent documents in low-tax jurisdictions – despite maintaining primary residence and driving the vehicles daily within Mumbai.

Following the initial enforcement wave, the Regional Transport Office, Mumbai Central, issued a stern public advisory targetting vehicle owners and luxury car dealers alike. Authorities appealed directly to citizens not to engage in tax evasion schemes or bypass state laws through artificial address registration purely to save costs.

The RTO stressed that motorists using Maharashtra's infrastructure must contribute their legal share to the state's revenue, which directly funds public works, road infrastructure, and regional development programs. Department sources confirmed that similar random inspections will continue across major entry points and corridors in Mumbai over the coming weeks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/