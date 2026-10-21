Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹61.03 Crore For EV Incentives, ₹11.08 Crore For Toll Exemptions And ₹5 Crore For Heavy EVs

Maharashtra has approved fresh funding to support electric vehicle adoption, reimburse highway toll exemptions and incentivise heavy electric goods vehicles | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: The Maharashtra government has approved ₹61.03 crore for incentives under its Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, including ₹11.08 crore to reimburse toll exemptions given to electric passenger vehicles on three major road links: the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Samruddhi Mahamarg and Atal Setu. The funding is aimed at promoting electric vehicle adoption and encouraging cleaner transport across the state.

The approval follows a meeting of the committee responsible for distributing demand-based incentives under the policy, held on September 22, 2026, under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport).

The funds will be released under three components, covering toll reimbursements, incentives for heavy electric vehicles and claims submitted by vehicle manufacturers.

Of the total amount, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will receive ₹8.48 crore to compensate for toll exemptions granted to electric passenger vehicles.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will receive another ₹2.59 crore for the same purpose. Together, the two agencies will get ₹11.08 crore.

The reimbursement is significant for infrastructure agencies that have been providing toll relief as part of the state's efforts to make electric vehicles more attractive to buyers.

The exemptions reduce travel costs for eligible vehicle owners, while the government-funded reimbursement helps compensate the agencies for the revenue foregone.

₹5 Crore Incentive For Heavy Electric Vehicles

The government has also approved an incentive of ₹5 crore for IPL Tech Electric Private Limited, a vehicle manufacturer, for heavy goods vehicles in the N2 and N3 categories. These categories cover medium and heavier commercial goods vehicles, which are used for transporting cargo.

Promoting electric vehicles in the freight sector is an important part of reducing emissions from road transport. However, wider adoption will also depend on vehicle costs, charging infrastructure and the operational requirements of goods carriers.

₹44.95 Crore For Manufacturers’ Claims

The largest share of the approved funding, ₹44.95 crore, will be distributed to vehicle manufacturers against claims received through the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Incentive Portal. The amount will be routed through a separate account opened with ICICI Bank.

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The three allocations together account for more than ₹61 crore in approved funding. The decision signals the state's continued support for electric mobility through financial incentives for buyers, manufacturers and infrastructure agencies.

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