Farmers to get direct transfer of money

Mumbai: Amidst agitation launched by farmers and BJP demanding higher milk price and subsidy, the Maharashtra Government proposes to come out with a policy to transfer money directly into the farmers’ account. Minister of Dairy Development Sunil Kedar after meeting with various organisations at Mantralaya said the government is committed to helping milk producers and thereby revive the rural economy impacted by Covid-19 crisis. The objective is to strengthen dairy farmers financially.

However, Kedar did not divulge details with regard to a new scheme but said it will be launched after clearance from the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

"Some people (representatives of dairy farmers) demanded a subsidy of Rs 5 while some sought a subsidy of Rs 10. Some demanded a subsidy for exporting (milk) powder while some wanted that money be sent directly into farmers'' accounts," Kedar said.

"It is our view that farmers must get support, survive... his cow too should get fodder. I assure that farmers won't suffer financially. The state government will soon come out with a scheme to strengthen you financially," he added.

As Kedar could not release the government policy, farmers decided to continue their agitation. Earlier during the day, demonstrations were held in Sangli, Kolhapur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Beed and other districts of the state for a hike in milk procurement prices and to press for other demands.

The agitators along with members of the Raju Shetti- led Swambhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers'' organisation, stopped milk tankers and emptied them on the Pune-Bengaluru highway passing through Sangli and Kolhapur districts as part of their agitation.