Fake PMO ID Case: Accused Rohan Parekh Used AI Tools To Create Identity Card; Probe Underway |

Mumbai: The latest developments in the case involving 24-year-old suspect Rohan Parekh, who allegedly entered Jio World Plaza in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) with his bodyguard using a fake Prime Minister's Office (PMO) identity card ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the city, suggest that he used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create the card.

According to a Times of India report, Parekh's actions allegedly stemmed from hallucinations. A team comprising officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) interrogated Parekh and his bodyguard, Dilip Kunde. During questioning, Parekh reportedly admitted to creating the fake identity card using AI tools.

PMO confirms identity card fake

The latest investigation findings, however, contradict the argument made by Parekh's lawyer during a court hearing that he was the victim of a fake email sent by one Jai Shankar. Following Parekh's claims, investigators contacted the PMO in Delhi for verification. The PMO confirmed that it had not issued any such identity card and that the document was fake, according to the report.

During questioning, Parekh also allegedly admitted that he created the fake identity card to flaunt that he had been given a role in the PMO. He reportedly told investigators that he had lied about his identity and official assignment to show off his purported connections and gain praise from people around him.

The report further claimed that Parekh was not mentally fit and competent and described him as a "special child" who could turn aggressive and moody.

Third suspect remains absconding

Three people have been named in connection with the case. Parekh and Kunde have been arrested, while the third suspect, Prathamesh Bagul, who reportedly worked as an office boy, is absconding.

Police are investigating the case and examining digital devices allegedly used by Parekh to create the fake identity card. A search is also underway for Bagul.

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