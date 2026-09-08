Man Posing As PMO Official Entered Jio World Plaza With Firearm, Fake ID; 2 In Police Custody Till Sept 11 | ANI

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man allegedly posing as an official of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) entered Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) with an armed companion after allegedly showing a purported PMO identity card to private security personnel, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the same venue.

The BKC Police have arrested Rohan Premal Parekh (24) and Dilip Rajaram Kunde (49) in connection with the incident. A third accused, Prathamesh Ganesh Bagul (26), is wanted and efforts are underway to trace him. According to police, the incident took place at around 4.50 pm on September 7. Police received information that three men had entered the premises while allegedly carrying a firearm and displaying an identity card claiming to be issued by the PMO, Government of India.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and questioned private security guard Sunny Pramod Singh, who reportedly told investigators that the three men were initially stopped after one of them was allegedly found carrying a firearm (licenced revolver). However, they allegedly showed a PMO identity card, following which security personnel allowed them to enter. Police said one of the men, wearing a blue safari suit, was allegedly carrying the firearm.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Two arrested individuals have been sent to Police custody till September 11. Visuals from the Court.



Mumbai Police say, "Three men allegedly used a suspicious government ID card and forced their way, armed with a firearm, past mall security into Jio World… https://t.co/OfKFLByUjq pic.twitter.com/tEUf2oTfse — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

Police trace accused and recover weapon

Using CCTV footage and vehicle-registration details, investigators traced Parekh to his residence in Khar, 12th Road and detained him yesterday night. During questioning, he allegedly identified Kunde and Bagul as the two men accompanying him as bodyguards.

Police subsequently arrested Kunde and recovered a revolver, six live cartridges and a holster from his possession. Investigators are verifying whether Kunde had a valid arms licence and whether provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act relating to possession or carrying of weapons are applicable.

Police have also seized mobile phones and are conducting digital extraction to examine communications, documents and other material that could shed light on the alleged conspiracy.

Fake PMO ID under scanner

Investigators said the purported PMO identity card did not mention the designation of the issuing officer and carried an issue date but no expiry date. Police have invoked additional provisions relating to the alleged fabrication and use of false documents.

The case was initially registered at BKC Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was subsequently taken over by the Crime Branch’s Intelligence Unit for further investigation.

Defence claims Parekh was misled

During the hearing before the Esplanade Court, Parekh’s lawyer, Advocate Anandini Fernandes, argued that her client himself may have been misled. According to the defence, Parekh had allegedly been approached by a person named Tarun Kapoor, who offered him an advisory role connected with the PMO and introduced him to another person, Mahak Gupta. The defence claimed that Parekh had received emails and documents relating to a purported role, including communications concerning defence acquisition policy.

Fernandes argued that Parekh genuinely believed that he was being offered a role associated with the PMO. She claimed he had received an identity-card image, an alleged official offer letter and other documents, and that the identity card was sent to him only as a screenshot rather than as a physical card.

The defence further submitted that Parekh had a personal bodyguard since 2024 and claimed he had been instructed to appoint one. It was also argued that Parekh had visited Jio World Plaza for personal reasons, including to purchase perfume for his fiancée, and had cooperated with the police investigation. The defence maintained that Parekh had handed over his communications and documents to the investigating officer and could himself have been a victim of an alleged conspiracy or fraud.

Lawyer says visit was private

Senior Advocate Satish Maneshinde, said to media for Parekh, said the allegations concern a sensitive matter and that a detailed statement would be issued after due verification and independent examination of the facts.

“The allegations made are in connection with a sensitive subject. Hence, after due verification and sufficient investigation at our own end, we will issue a statement,” Maneshinde said. He further maintained that Parekh’s visit to Jio World Plaza was entirely private and, as disclosed by the police authorities, had no connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the venue on September 8.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence, the Esplanade Court remanded both arrested accused, Rohan Parekh and Dilip Kunde, to police custody till September 11. Police are now investigating the alleged conspiracy, the source and authenticity of the purported PMO documents, the role of the wanted accused and the purpose for which the firearm was allegedly carried into the premises.

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Sections invoked in case

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 204 deals with impersonating a public servant, while Section 205 relates to fraudulently wearing or carrying a token, uniform or other identification associated with a public servant. Section 3(5) deals with acts committed by several persons in furtherance of their common intention, making each person liable for the act. Section 318(2) pertains to cheating and dishonestly inducing a person to deliver property or act in a manner causing or likely to cause harm. Section 335 deals with making a false document or electronic record, while Section 336 relates to forgery. Section 337 deals with forgery of specified important documents or records, including certain government or official documents. Section 340 deals with knowingly using a forged document or electronic record as genuine. In the present case, these provisions broadly relate to the alleged impersonation of a PMO official, fabrication and use of a purported government identity card, cheating, forgery and the alleged involvement of multiple persons in the offence.

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