WATCH: Fake PMO ID Accused Rohan Parekh's Father Raises Hand At Reporters After 3-Hour Police Questioning In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Premal Parekh, father of Rohan Parekh, who was arrested in connection with the fake Prime Minister's Office (PMO) identity card case, was questioned by Mumbai Police for nearly three hours on Wednesday. After the questioning, Premal was seen raising his hand towards reporters as they approached him, with a video of the incident surfacing on social media.

The viral video posted on X shows Premal, wearing a white mask, leaving after being questioned by police. As media personnel approached him and attempted to ask questions about the case, he was seen raising his hand towards them instead of responding.

Mumbai - Police on Wednesday questioned Premal Parikh, father of accused Rohan Premal Parikh, for about three hours in the alleged fake Prime Minister’s Office identity card case. After the questioning, reporters asked Premal Parikh about the case. He did not answer, raised his… pic.twitter.com/mJhRoHnO1k — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 9, 2026

The video has since surfaced online amid growing attention surrounding the alleged fake PMO identity card case.

Crime Branch says Rohan never received PMO job email

Meanwhile, according to the latest report by news agency IANS, the Mumbai Crime Branch has said that Rohan Parekh never received an email from the PMO regarding a job, contradicting a claim reportedly made by Rohan's lawyer in court that he had received an email concerning employment with the PMO.

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The investigators have also found Rohan to be mentally fit and competent, according to the report.

The investigation further revealed that his father, Premal Parekh, runs a stock market consultancy agency and is also involved in a drone-related business.

Rohan Parekh, bodyguard arrested

Rohan Parekh was arrested on Tuesday along with his bodyguard, Dilip Kunde, following an alleged security breach at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Moreover, Kunde was carrying a firearm, which was recovered by security personnel. The weapon was subsequently found to be licensed.

According to reports, the accused allegedly used a suspicious government identity card and forced their way past security into Jio World Plaza in BKC.

Three people have been named in connection with the case. Rohan and Kunde have been arrested, while the third accused, Prathamesh Bagul, who reportedly worked as an office boy, is still absconding.

Police probe motive behind fake PMO ID

Following the breach, police have registered an FIR at BKC Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections.

Mumbai Police are now investigating the motive behind the alleged creation and use of the fake PMO identity card. Investigators are also probing whether any other individuals were involved in the case.

Further details into the case are awaited.

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