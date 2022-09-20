e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFake cop exacts Rs 2.46L for deleting man's morphed photo

Fake cop exacts Rs 2.46L for deleting man's morphed photo

The man was scared as the fraudster said that his lewd photo has gone viral

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Fake cop exacts Rs 2.46L for deleting man's morphed photo | Photo: Representative Image

A 34-year-old Bandra resident was duped of Rs 2.46 lakh by a fake cop who exacted the money on the promise of getting the man's morphed viral obscene photograph deleted.

Quoting the complainant, who runs an event management agency, the Bandra police said the man received his morphed photograph on his WhatsApp on the morning of September 17. The shocked man called the unknown number from which the photo was sent. The receiver identified himself as an official of the Mumbai crime branch. He then told the aggrieved that his morphed obscene photograph has gone viral and asked for money to get the lewd content deleted from social media. At the first instance, the fake cop took a total of Rs 72,000 in eight different transactions.

Read Also
Thane: Stolen cars worth Rs 21 lakh recovered; 2 held
article-image

The fraudster then exacted Rs 89,000 on the pretext of getting the FIR cancelled and took another Rs 85,000 in similar fashion. At around 8 am on Sunday, the man again received a phone call from the fraudster who demanded more Rs 3.92 lakh in order to settle the matter.

Fed up with constant harassment, he finally lodged a police complaint on Monday. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.

Read Also
Mumbai: Woman duped by 'Insta' brother to tune of Rs 8.20 lakh fraud
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 12 arrested so far by Sangli police in Sadhus assault case

Maharashtra: 12 arrested so far by Sangli police in Sadhus assault case

Fake cop exacts Rs 2.46L for deleting man's morphed photo

Fake cop exacts Rs 2.46L for deleting man's morphed photo

Mumbai: Kanakia International School, Chembur hosts sports championship event

Mumbai: Kanakia International School, Chembur hosts sports championship event

Mumbai: As third deadline nears, 50% shops yet to display signboard in Marathi

Mumbai: As third deadline nears, 50% shops yet to display signboard in Marathi

Navi Mumbai: Fresh development plan for 14 villages to be brought in NMMC

Navi Mumbai: Fresh development plan for 14 villages to be brought in NMMC