Thane: Stolen cars worth Rs 21 lakh recovered; 2 held | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in 11 cases of car thefts while seven vehicles worth Rs 21 lakh have been recovered from their possession, stated the Kapurbawdi police on Monday. The duo was identified as Parvez Syed, a Karnataka native, and Fayyaz Ahmed Haq from Kurla.

Briefing about the case, Thane Zone V deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dr Vinay Rathod said, “On September 11, a case of car theft was registered at the Kapurbawdi police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 379. Subsequently, a team was formed, which searched for the accused in Kalyan as well as the districts of Satara and Kolhapur.”

Finally, technical and human intelligence helped the cops in tracing Parvez, who was hiding in his native in Karnataka's Hubli district. When arrested, he was in possession of a Maruti Baleno car which was stolen from Navi Mumbai on September 12. During the interrogation, Parvez confessed about stealing cars and also revealed about his accomplice Fayyaz, a scrap dealer who was arrested on Sunday.

Describing their modus operandi, the DCP said that they even stole rental cars besides private vehicles. “Initially, the accused would lure the car owners with more rent. They would even pay the owners three to four installments on time. Later, they would switch off their mobile phones, change the car's chassis number and sell it in scrap.”