Fadnavis’ wife trolled for ‘100 years budget’ remark

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis was trolled on Twitter after she thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet for presenting the budget in a manner never seen in 100 years in India. She was trolled for over four hours for her remarks.

She tweeted, “Thank you FM @nsitharaman for presenting a budget in a manner never seen in 100 years in India. All countries in the world will now observe and learn the art of giving impetus to growth without levying additional tax.”

Twitter user Ulkesh Pawar reminded Amruta Fadnavis, “It's been 70 years since India became independent in 1947 and the budget has been drafted. You are talking about 100 years.”

Another Twitter user Parikshit Pathak said, “Never knew that you are 100+ years old.” Further, Abhijit Ankalkote noted, “India got independence in 1947. 100 years is a long time.”

Samadhan Jagtap tweeted, “It has not been 75 years since our country became independent. And you say 100 years is a good budget. Who exactly is paying ... ?? Maybe we were taught the wrong history. You are right aunty. Let's get a song on the budget.”

Office of Sharayu Deshmukh said, “74 years after India's independence, how can you say 100 years is a good budget? Are you saying that the British had presented a good budget in the country earlier?” Sharayu is the daughter of state Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Twitter user Vaibhav Shinde asked, “It is 100 years since India became independent?”

On January 7, after Amruta Fadnavis released a new Marathi song called ‘Andhaar,’ many Twitter users trolled her, saying how this reflects nepotism. Earlier, in December, last year, Amruta Fadnavis was trolled for attending a Christmas charity event. She posted a photograph from the event on Twitter, which did not go down with some Twitterati who started slamming her. She was even accused of promoting a charity linked to Christmas, while others accused her of “spreading Christianity.”