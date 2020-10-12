'Fadnavis violated constitutional mandate': Sena leader writes to Guv, seeks action against ex-CM for sharing vital secret info

Kishore Tiwari, Shiv Sena leader and president of Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavalamban (VNSS) mission, has written a letter to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting an action against former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for violating a constitutional mandate.

In the letter, Tiwari alleged that tweets posted by Devendra Fadnavis disclosing vital secret official information are misleading public about status of Kanjurmarg land.

The letter comes a day after Fadnavis said that the decision to shift Aarey car shed has been taken to "satisfy the ego" and this move will put an additional burden of Rs 4,000 crore on the Maharashtra government.

Tiwari in the letter said: "Devendra Fadnavis was Chief Minister of the State during period 2014-19 and before entering into the office of CM, he had been administrated the Constitutional requirement of oath of office and oath of secrecy as per mandatory provisions of Article 164(3) of the Constitution of India, because of which he is under statutory obligations to maintain secrecy of office and not to disclose any vital information pertaining to official files which he had dealt with or handled during his official duties as CM of the State. However, it has been constantly observed that Shri. Fadnavis is making several disclosures which are said to be part of official secrecy known to him during his tenure as CM and such breach of oath of secrecy is for all his political gains."

Tiwari further alleged that Devendra Fadnavis on his personal social media platforms shared vital secret official information which otherwise should not be disclosed by virtue of oath of secrecy.