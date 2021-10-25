e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 06:12 PM IST

Extortion case: Mumbai Police begins process to declare former top cop Param Bir Singh absconding

Sanjay Jog
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh | PTI Photo

The Mumbai Police on Monday said that it has started the process to declare former commissioner Param Bir Singh absconding as he is not traceable yet.

Singh has been untraceable since May when he went on leave, citing health reasons. A lookout notice was issued against him in July for his continued absence in the police summons pertaining to the allegations he levelled against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in the money laundering case.

The Maharashtra Police have also conveyed to the Intelligence Bureau that Param Bir Singh is not traceable yet.

Param Bir Singh's absoonding notification by the Mumbai Police comes after the Maharashtra Government few days ago claimed before the Bombay High Court that it would not continue with its statement of not taking coercive action against him in the atrocities case as the former top cop was not traceable.

On October 6, Param Bir Singh failed to appear before the state-appointed Chandiwal Commission, however, the case was adjourned to October 18 for recording of evidence. It was the commission’s third attempt to serve a bailable warrant on Singh.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 06:12 PM IST
