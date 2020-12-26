Externed criminal held for dacoity in Gujarat and extortion in Dindoshi

Mumbai: A 43-year-old man has been arrested from Nallasopara for his role in dacoity of jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh in Gujarat, and primary probe revealed that he was also involved in a shooting incident at Dindoshi police station. The accused, Abdul Sayyed, was previously externed by Kurar Police for his series of crimes. He has been handed over to Dindoshi Police for further investigation and Patan Police have been informed of the same.

The police received a tip-off that an accused wanted for a case of dacoity and opening fire at a police team in retaliation at Patan in Gujarat was seen near Mumbai and was living in Nalasopara. This information was then corroborated by one of the gang members, Sudhir Shinde, arrested last year, who had helped the accused decamp with diamonds and jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh in August last year. Accordingly, police laid a trap and kept vigilance for three days, following which Sayyad was arrested on Saturday.

During investigation, it was revealed that Sayyad was a habitual offender with a criminal record of many cases pertaining to hurt, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and has also been convicted in kidnapping with rape case. Police had also learnt that Sayyad was continuously changing his hideouts. A sustained interrogation revealed that Sayyad was also wanted in an extortion case, wherein he and his aide had assaulted a developer in an extortion bid.

The crime branch officials handed Sayyad over to Dindoshi Police for further investigation. Police have also shared this information with Patan Police for further legal course of action.