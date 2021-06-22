Explore option of offline classes for 10th & 12th in corona-free villages: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Amid falling Covid-19 cases in the wake of dip in positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the School Education Department to explore the possibility of reopening of standard 10th and 12th classrooms in villages where there have been no new cases in the last few months. However, CM has put a rider that the villages, which are the coronavirus pandemic free or no new cases were detected, should commit Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and adopt measures for keeping the virus at bay in future.

Thackeray gave his directive at his meeting with School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and senior officers. CM has reiterated that the villages need to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocol to avoid the recurrence of the pandemic. The CM's announcement came days after the state government launched Level 5 unlock strategy and geared up the health machinery to tackle the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has empowered the district disaster management authorities to relax the lockdown restrictions based on the positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

Gaikwad said the department will explore the possibility and move ahead as per the CM’s direction.

Gaikwad observed the past year has taught a blended approach to education is needed in these times to ensure no child misses out. ‘’So while we promote remote learning, thank @cmomaharashtra for allowing my department to study possibilities of safe resumption of schools in corona-free villages,’’ she said in a tweet.

Gaikwad said the CM has supported the School Education Department’s proposal for bearing the cost of education of students who lost their parents to the dreaded virus. ‘’The health and safety of our children remain our priority. We will soon take the proposal to the state cabinet,’’ she noted.