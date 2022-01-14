Exempt property tax for Koliwadas and Gaothans in Mumbai, demands BJP

Two days after the state cabinet’s decision to waive property tax for residential units up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena’s estranged ally BJP on Friday demanded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi give a complete waiver of property tax on houses in the Koliwadas and Gaothans, the original inhabitants of the city. The BJP, which has launched Mission 2022, has organized a two-day signature drive at Bandra in support of this demand.

BJP legislator Ashish Shelar said, ‘’The original inhabitants of Mumbai – the Agri and the Kolis, have more than 84 Gaothans and Koliwadas. These could not be redeveloped as there is no separate DCR. The homes of these original inhabitants span more than 500 sq. feet. Hence, the government’s decision to waive property tax on houses up to 500 sq. feet in Mumbai will not benefit these houses in Gaothans and Koliwadas.’’

Shelar said projects like the Coastal Road and the desalination project have severely affected the business of these fishermen. ‘’The government has yet not provided any financial relief to these cyclone-affected people. Also, while their fishing business has been affected due to the constant climatic changes, the government has failed to disburse diesel refunds to them. So, the fishermen are in big trouble. Besides, Covid and lockdown have also severely impacted them,’’ he added.

