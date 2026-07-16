Ex-Sena UBT MP Vinayak Raut Says He's Confident Of Securing Anticipatory Bail In Black Magic Case – Video

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut, who is booked for allegedly forcing his daughter-in-law to perform black magic, on Thursday said that he will expose the truth after July 23, and expressed confidence about getting anticipatory bail.

Raut expresses confidence in bail

Vinayak Raut, speaking to the media on the matter, said, “We have full faith in the police and the judiciary... the anticipatory bail application is currently pending, with a hearing scheduled for July 30, and I am fully confident that we will be granted anticipatory bail.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: On his daughter-in-law's case, former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut says, “We have full faith in the police and the judiciary…the anticipatory bail application is currently pending with a hearing scheduled for July 30, and I am fully confident that we will be… pic.twitter.com/gYUI8vlX4i — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

On reports about Raut’s daughter-in-law meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, he said, “Anyone can meet him.”

Allegations by daughter-in-law

Vinayak Raut and his family are booked for allegedly forcing their daughter-in-law, Girija Raut, to perform black magic and forcing her to take unidentified pills.

According to reports, Girija addressed a press conference last week alongside advocate Sagar Kadam and alleged that she had been subjected to physical, mental and emotional harassment for years after her marriage to Gitesh Raut in December 2017.

She further alleged that there had been no physical relationship between the couple since 2018 and claimed that several self-styled godmen were brought in by her family members to perform occult rituals in an attempt to help her conceive.

Investigation continues

However, following her complaint, the police arrested a self-styled godman named Firoz Sheikh.

Vinayak Raut, following his daughter-in-law’s allegations and the complaint lodged at Kapurbawdi Police Station, approached the Thane Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The investigation is underway, and more details on the matter are awaited.