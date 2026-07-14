Shiv Sena (UBT) Vinayak Raut And Family Seek Anticipatory Bail In Domestic Abuse And Occult Rituals Case

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut. |

​Thane: Senior Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former Member of Parliament, Vinayak Raut, along with his family members, have approached the Thane Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail. This legal move follows a grave police complaint filed by his daughter-in-law, Girija Raut, at the Kapurbawdi police station, alleging domestic abuse, deception, and forced participation in occult rituals.

Complaint Allegations

​According to the complaint, Girija married Vinayak Raut’s son, Gitesh, after connecting through a matrimonial platform. She alleges that the Raut family falsely claimed ownership of a bungalow in Vakola, but forced her to reside in a slum settlement post-marriage. Furthermore, Girija claims she was coerced into quitting her private-sector corporate job, suffered physical and mental abuse, and faced systematic avoidance of marital relations.

​Most notably, the victim has leveled severe allegations regarding the enforcement of black magic. She states that between September 2018 and August 2022, the family engaged multiple occult practitioners—including Firoz Baba, Kazi Baba, and Harishchandra Ghadi—to perform distressing rituals involving animal sacrifices, bizarre physical acts, and the forced consumption of tainted substances. Girija claims these rituals were used to enforce marital abstinence under a spiritual guise, which she later discovered was intended to conceal her husband's impotence.

​With the family facing imminent arrest, Vinayak Raut has moved the court for pre-arrest protection. The Thane Sessions Court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail application on July 23.

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