Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Labour Department To Align State Laws With Centre's New Labour Codes |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the Labour Department to ensure that the proposed amendments to various state labour laws place the interests of workers at the centre while aligning them with the Centre's new labour codes. He also said that any changes required to safeguard the state's interests should be incorporated while framing the revised rules.

Review Meeting

Chairing a meeting at his official residence, Varsha, to review the proposed labour law reforms, Fadnavis said every amendment should be examined carefully before being finalised. Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar attended the meeting, while Minister of State for Labour Adv. Ashish Jaiswal joined through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister sought a district-wise report on pending labour-related cases in view of the proposal to shift jurisdiction from Labour Courts to the Chief Judicial Magistrate. He directed officials to ensure that the revised framework does not overburden Chief Judicial Magistrates and asked the department to verify the corresponding provisions under the Centre's new labour codes before taking a final decision.

Read Also Maharashtra Extends Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Camps Till August 2 For Wari Pilgrims

Welfare Boards and Unorganised Worker

Fadnavis also instructed the department to prevent dual membership of workers in the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and the Mathadi Boards while amending the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act, 1969. He further directed officials to formulate welfare schemes for all categories of unorganised workers, including domestic workers, in line with the provisions of the new Central labour laws.

The proposed amendments cover the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act, 1969, and the Maharashtra Private Security Guards (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act, 1981, bringing them in line with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Centre's four new labour codes. Fadnavis directed the Labour Department to place the final reform proposals before the state Cabinet for approval.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/