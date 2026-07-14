Maharashtra Extends Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Camps Till August 2 For Wari Pilgrims | X/@PRODefPune

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has extended the duration of its 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mahasw Samadhan Shibir' campaign to enable greater public participation in view of the Ashadhi Wari. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the camps will now be organised between July 22 and August 2, 2026, giving Assembly constituencies the flexibility to hold the programme on any one day during the 11-day period.

Ashadhi Ekadashi Conflict

The decision was taken after several public representatives requested an alternative schedule, as Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 25 will see lakhs of Warkaris, citizens and elected representatives participating in the annual pilgrimage. The campaign was originally planned to be held on July 22, 25 and 26 to mark the birth anniversaries of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Deputy Chief Minister Late Ajitdada Pawar.

Announcing the revised schedule, Bawankule said the extension would ensure wider participation and help take Revenue Department services directly to the people. The campaign aims to make the department more citizen-friendly, transparent and efficient by providing a single platform for resolving pending revenue-related cases, issuing essential certificates and documents, and creating awareness about government welfare schemes.

Each Assembly constituency will now be free to organise the camp on a convenient date between July 22 and August 2, allowing local administrations to maximise public outreach and participation.

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