Mortal Remains Of 15 Indians Killed In Vietnam Boat Tragedy Repatriated To Mumbai, To Be Flow To Home States By Early Morning

Vietnam Airline Flight that brought the bodies | Embassy of India, Hanoi

Mumbai: The mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals who lost their lives in a boat accident in Vietnam on July 11 were repatriated to India on Monday evening. The bodies were brought to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSMIA), from where they will be flown to their respective home states.

Flight Details

A Vietnam Airlines flight, VN-979, arrived with the coffins of the deceased at Mumbai at around 9.19pm. A quiet, heavy grief hung over the cargo terminal as airport officials, diplomatic representatives and handling teams received the bodies.

As the flight landed in Mumbai, a transit team managed the seamless transfer of the coffins through Customs clearance. According to sources, the coffins will be internally shifted during the night and flown back to Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Trivandrum. According to the Indian embassy in Vietnam, the transportation of the remains to the final destination will be coordinated by their home states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Final Rites Arrangement

The mortal remains were said to be kept in a secured domestic transit zone from where they will be flown out on various connecting domestic flights scheduled throughout the night and early morning hours, ensuring they reach their respective family residences by tomorrow morning for final rites.

The victims were part of a group of 32 tourists, including sellers, distributors and employees of India-based Lava Mobile, that met with a fatal accident when their boat capsized on July 11 near Phu Quoc Island. According to authorities, 16 survivors, including one in critical care, were discharged and were also heading towards India while one has been admitted to a hospital in Ho Chi Minh city and underwent a medical procedure.

Survivors and Hospitalisation

Following the disaster, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Ho Chi Minh City entered a state of round-the-clock coordination with Vietnamese authorities.

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Diplomatic updates over the past 48 hours trace an intense effort to cut through standard bureaucratic timelines to bring the victims home. Following the tragedy, the Indian Embassy immediately dispatched consular teams to the site to assist local police and medical examiners with the identification process and documentation.

The Indian ambassador held high-level meetings with regional leaders in Vietnam to seek fast-tracked clearances for repatriation. According to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnamese provincial authorities, hospital administrations and immigration departments worked closely with Indian officials to complete post-mortems, issue death certificates and clear customs requirements within an unprecedented window.

The financial and logistical burdens of the repatriation process were supported by the Indian government through the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF), ensuring that the grieving families faced no procedural delays.

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