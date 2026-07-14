MSRTC To Hold Statewide Tree Plantation Drive On Tuesday To Mark 78th Foundation Day

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will carry out a statewide tree plantation drive on Tuesday to mark its 78th Foundation Day, with plantation programmes planned at all divisional offices, depots and bus station premises across Maharashtra. The main event will be held at the Mumbai Divisional Office in Vidyavihar, where Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik will lead the plantation drive at 10 am.

Species and Maintenance

MSRTC has directed all its divisions to plant native, climate-suitable and long-lasting tree species, preferably along compound walls and other available open spaces. The corporation has also instructed officials to ensure regular maintenance of the saplings so that the plantation drive results in long-term green cover rather than remaining a symbolic one-day exercise.

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The campaign will involve elected representatives, including MLAs, mayors, municipal council presidents and sarpanches, along with officials from local administrations, NGOs, social organisations, students, MSRTC employees and citizens.

"The statewide tree plantation drive being organised to commemorate MSRTC's 78th Foundation Day will not only contribute to environmental conservation but also reinforce the sense of social responsibility," said Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik.

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