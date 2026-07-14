Tapovan Hanuman Mandir In Malad To Host Two-Day Prana Pratishtha Ceremony For Rath Yatra | AI

Mumbai: The annual Rath Yatra in Mumbai as the Tapovan Hanuman Mandir in Malad East prepares to welcome the sacred presence of Param Brahma Jagannatha. The temple has announced a two-day 'Prana Pratishtha' ceremony, scheduled for July 14th and 15th, beginning each day at 9:00 am.

Festival Schedule

The ceremony is part of the 'Festival of Chariots' organised by the Shree Jagannatha Balbhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust's Param Brahma Jagannatha’s Rath Utsav, scheduled to take place from 16 to 27July 2026.

Organisers are welcoming devotees to participate with reverence in this grand celebration dedicated to Lord Jagannatha, Balbhadra, and Subhadra.

Spiritual Significance

The Prana Pratishtha, the consecration ceremony that breathes life into a sacred icon, is a profound and moving ritual, marking a moment of unparalleled spiritual significance, said the organisers.

This event is expected to draw thousands of devotees, unified in their devotion to the Purna Purushottam (Supreme Personality of Godhead). Lord Jagannatha, known as the 'Lord of the Universe', holds a unique and revered place in the Hindu Pantheon, symbolising universal brotherhood and compassion.

This grand occasion will feature intricate Vedic rituals, bhajans (devotional songs), and traditional pujas (offerings). The atmosphere is certain to be charged with a palpable sense of divinity as the Prana (life force) is formally invited to reside within the beautifully crafted murti (sacred icon).

For devotees of Lord Jagannatha and those seeking a profound spiritual experience, this ceremony promises a rare and sacred opportunity for darshan (divine vision).

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