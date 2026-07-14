AC Local Fails During Peak Hour In Mulund, Three Passengers Fall Ill, One Hospitalised | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Three passengers fell ill, including one who was hospitalised, after the air-conditioning system of a Central Railway AC local failed during Monday morning's peak hour, turning a packed coach into a suffocating enclosure. The incident at Mulund has once again raised concerns over the reliability of AC suburban trains and the absence of an Emergency Medical Room (EMR) at the station, where immediate treatment could have been provided.

Technical Fault Details

The 8.33 am Titwala–CSMT AC local developed a technical fault before reaching Mulund, causing the air-conditioning system to stop functioning for around 16 minutes, from 9.38 am to 9.54 am. As the train was overcrowded and its doors remained closed, passengers complained of severe discomfort, excessive heat and difficulty in breathing. Three commuters, including Faheem Ansari, fell ill and were deboarded at Mulund. While two passengers recovered after first aid, Ansari was shifted to a private hospital as a precaution after suffering breathing difficulties and a spike in blood pressure. Doctors later discharged him after treatment. Railway staff subsequently operated the train with its doors open between Mulund and Kurla to improve ventilation. The rake was withdrawn from service at Kurla and sent to the Kurla Carshed for technical inspection, leading to the cancellation of one scheduled AC local service.

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Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Swapnil Nila said the AC system developed a technical fault, following which the affected passengers were immediately provided medical assistance. He said two passengers recovered after first aid, while one was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure. However, railway authorities have not disclosed when the affected rake last underwent maintenance. The incident has renewed criticism over recurring technical failures in AC locals, which commuters say are delayed or cancelled several times every week despite charging fares nearly ten times higher than regular suburban trains. Passengers also questioned why Mulund, one of the busiest stations on the Central Railway network, still does not have an Emergency Medical Room. Ansari had to be shifted to a nearby private hospital because no EMR is available at the station. While EMRs are operational at stations such as Thane, Ghatkopar, Kalyan and Kurla, Mulund, Mumbra and Chembur continue to remain without the facility. Commuters say the incident highlights two urgent issues—improving the reliability of AC local services and ensuring emergency medical infrastructure is available at every major suburban station.

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