Ex-MBMC Mayor Tulsidas Mhatre passes away

Veteran Congress leader and former Mayor of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), Tulsidas Mhatre, passed away following a brief illness on Tuesday morning. He was 75-years-old.

Starting off as a grass root worker of the Congress party, Mhatre went on to become sarpanch, corporator, deputy mayor, standing committee chairman and mayor of the civic body.

A staunch Congress loyalist, Mhatre who was better known for his outspoken nature and straight forward approach to tackle civic issues, also served as the president of the local party unit for a long stint while playing a significant role in strengthening the party’s base and also in the all-round development of the twin-city for more than four decades.

“His demise is an irreparable loss for all. His selfless contribution and sacrifices for the welfare of the common man and development of the city will always be remembered,” said former legislator and working president of the state’s Congress unit, Muzaffar Hussain.