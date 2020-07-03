Ex-CM demands optimum utilisation of testing facilities

Claiming that an adequate number of tests were not being conducted in Mumbai to detect active cases of COVID-19, Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has sought that the state government ensure optimum utilisation of such facilities.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, Fadnavis said the union health secretary had written to all the states on Wednesday, seeking that testing be ramped up massively. Concerns had also been expressed on the testing capacity not being utilised.

Fadnavis added that, on June 1, a total of 2,01,507 tests were conducted in Mumbai, and the number stood at 3,33,752 on June 30. “This means, just 1,32,245 tests were conducted in the month of June, translating into a daily average of 4,000 tests,” he noted, adding that of these tests conducted, 36,559 patients had tested positive, translating into a rate of positivity of 28 per cent. This was much higher than the national average of 6.39 per cent.

“I am again requesting you to immediately ensure that the full testing capacity in the state is utilised,” urged Fadnavis, while adding that a re-examination of the death rate had also not been conducted.

Dead bodies were not being tested for COVID-19, which affected Corona Yoddhas (government personnel on duty). At Airoli, a police constable, Mangesh Kamble, died while on duty, and the hospital refused to test his samples. His wife showed symptoms and tested positive for the virus. However, the family will not get compensation as the test was not conducted.