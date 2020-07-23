Ex-CJI must be among special invitees to Ayodhya: Saamna

Mumbai:

The Shiv Sena has sought that former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi be invited for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in early August as the judgment on the land title suit had been delivered by the apex court in his tenure.

While differences between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya persist, the Shiv Sena has tried to claim credit for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“Former SC CJI Ranjan Gogoi is a Rajya Sabha MP, but when he was the CJI, the SC ruled in favour of the Ram temple,” said an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna on Wednesday, adding that hence, Gogoi’s name must be included in the list of special invitees for the ceremony. It also referred to him as a 'Ram bhakt'.

The executive editor of the newspaper is Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, while Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of the chief minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray ills the editor.

The Sena mouthpiece has also sought that the case of the demolition of Babri Masjid, in which BJP veterans like L.K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused, be scrapped by the Narendra Modi-led government. This, the party has claimed, will be a fitting tribute to those 'martyred' in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The editorial added that after the demolition of the mosque in 1992, BJP leaders had tried to shrug off their responsibilities and pass on the blame to the Shiv Sena. However, the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had stated that if his Shiv Sainiks had been part of the mob of karsevaks which demolished the structure, he was proud of them.

The editorial charged that Babar, the founder of the Mughal empire, had demolished temples in India, including the one at Ram’s birthplace. The Shiv Sena had once said, it was accepted that Babar was a foreign invader and after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the land title suit, the case regarding the conspiracy to demolish the masjid had no substance.