Ex-BARC CEO Partho hospitalised, daughter writes to PM Modi

Former Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, who was held in TRP scam, was admitted to JJ hospital on Friday following complaints of low blood pressure and high sugar level as he was not taking his medicines.

Dasgupta, who was arrested on December 24, was in judicial custody at Taloja Jail.

The Taloja Jail authorities confirmed that Dasgupta has been shifted to JJ hospital around 1 pm on Friday. Dasgupta is reportedly not responding to voice command and has become incoherent and has been shifted to intensive care unit (ICU). According to police, he is a blood sugar patient and has a fluctuating blood pressure.

Immediately after his hospitalisation, Dasgupta's daughter Pratyusha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing him to save her father's life. The four-page letter was then shared on Twitter, which was captioned 'A helpless daughter’s anguished appeal'. Along with PM Modi, she has tagged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

In the letter, Pratyusha wrote, "My plea to you, sir, is please save my father's life by allowing proper medical treatment in a reputed hospital at our expense. Without intervention at the highest levels, I am now fearful for his life."

In the letter, Pratyusha mentioned that her father was brought in an unconscious state at the JJ Hospital and the family was informed about it 14 hours later.

The family claimed that Dasgupta was lying in the emergency room without a bedsheet and police stated that the family was not informed as they did not have their numbers.

"This is in spite of the several emails we have sent to the jail authorities requesting permission to reach my father with my phone number mentioned at the end of the text. My father was moved in the ICU 16 hours after he was admitted in the hospital," wrote Pratyusha in the letter.

On December 24, Mumbai police arrested Dasgupta over his alleged involvement in TRP racket, in the supplementary charge sheet Mumbai police called Dasgupta to be the mastermind of the scam and allegedly received huge kickbacks to manipulate Television Rating Points (TRP) to favour Republic TV.

Following his arrest he was in police custody till December 31 after which he was sent to judicial custody to Taloja jail Navi Mumbai. Recently Mumbai court refused to grant him interim bail.