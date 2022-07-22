Entry ban, traffic diversion to facilitate executive BJP meeting in Panvel tomorrow

Photo: Representative Image

Some roads in Panvel will remain closed while traffic on some roads will be diverted in view of the executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in Panvel.

Around 800 office bearers of the BJP, including deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and over 100 MLAs will attend the meeting.

The Navi Mumbai traffic department has issued a traffic notification regarding the entry ban and diversion on a few roads in Panvel from morning 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

As per the notification, entry of vehicles has been banned from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Chowk in front of Vasudev Balwant Phadke Theater from 06.00 am to 06.00 pm.

During the entry ban period, there is a complete "no parking" for vehicles on both the roads from Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Chowk to Karnala Circle and Karnala Circle to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Karnala Circle and Karnala Circle to Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Chowk.

The traffic control notification does not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances and other essential service vehicles. However, as per the notification from the traffic department of Navi Mumbai police, during the visit of the minister, in order to prevent any chances of law and order, and for a smooth flow of traffic, the possibility of obstruction of essential service vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines cannot be ruled out.