Ensure reduction in SAM, MAM among children: Thane ZP CEO

Thane Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Bhausaheb Dangde on Tuesday expressed concern over the presence of 118 children under the 'severe acute malnutrition' (SAM) and 1,056 under the 'moderate acute malnutrition' (MAM) categories in the district.

He asked Child Development Department officials to look into the causes and undertake remedial measures.

He asked them implement state-run schemes like Village Child Development Centre programme as well as the Parental Adoption Drive in rural parts of district to completely eradicate starvation among children.

He was a speaking at a meeting of the local unit of the state Women and Child Welfare department.