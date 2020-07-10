Engage NGOs in the fight against COVID-19, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

With the rising coronavirus cases in municipal corporations limits of Thane district, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday expressed serious concerns and asked the municipal commissioners not to unilaterally fight the war against virus but involve more and more citizens and social organisations. He directed them to set up jumbo facilities on the lines of BMC.

The timing of today’s meeting was crucial as Thane, Kalyan Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Navi Mumbai and Panvel have emerged as epicenter of Covid 19 as the cases are rising rapidly. He asked the municipal commissioners to further step up containment measures to curb the spread of the virus. The progressive cases as on date in Thane district is 1,59,662 with 6,918 deaths.

The CM directed civic body chiefs to establish jumbo facilities with proper amenities on a war footing, considering the surge in coronavirus positive cases. He asked them to take the help of BMC, industries and various other organisations in this regard.

Thackeray asked the municipal commissioners to establish Corona Dakshata (Vigilance) Committees which can work hand in hand with the members of public in early detection, tracing, tracking of the Covid 19 patients which will be useful for treating them in time. These committees can play a crucial role in creating awareness about the Covid 19, appealing the citizens not to rely on self medication but to approach doctors if they are suffering from cough, cold and fever.

In a related development, Thackeray also held a meeting with the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal led team and asked him to set up ward wise units to build proper connect between the citizens and the administration by involving NGOs. He hailed BMC’s efforts to contain coronavirus in densely populated Dharavi slums and also in other areas. However, he asked the civic body to be more careful to tackle the waterborne diseases along with Covid 19 during monsoon.

CM advised the BMC to implement ‘Chase the Virus’ model with the active involvement of NGOs and supply them with the necessary equipment so that the spread of virus is controlled.

He also asked BMC to engage NGOs and citizen organisations to spray the disinfectants by providing them with gadgets and disinfectants. This is necessary as the BMC cannot rely on the contractors to complete the job as they are facing shortage of workers as they have migrated to home states during the lockdown.