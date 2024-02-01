‘Encounter Specialist’ Daya Nayak Promoted As Senior Police Inspector Along With 21 Other Inspectors Of Mumbai Police Force

Daya Nayak Promoted As Senior Police Inspector | File pic

Mumbai: ‘Encounter specialist’ Daya Nayak has been promoted as senior police inspector along with 21 other inspectors of the Mumbai Police force, an official said on Wednesday. The Maharashtra home department on Wednesday carried out a major reshuffle, transferring 58 Indian Police Service (IPS) and Maharashtra State Police Service officers. The mass transfers are in line with the Election Commission’s orders for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Daya Nayak was serving as in-charge of Unit -9 of the crime branch.

Belonging to a 1995-batch, he acquired a reputation of sorts after killing several criminals in encounters. He had earlier been with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for three years. He was also suspended for nearly six-and-ahalf years in a disproportionate assets case some years back and later reinstated. Nayak rose to fame with killings of several top gangsters in encounters, including Chhota Shakeel gang sharpshooter Sadiq Kalia.

Prominent police officer Sachin Kadam promoted too

Another prominent police officer to be promoted is Sachin Kadam who has been posted to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW); police inspector Ajay Joshi, posted in EOW, has been promoted as senior police inspector of Mulund police station. Senior inspector Nandkumar Gopale, who was heading Byculla Police station, has been transferred to crime branch; and Anti Extortion Cell head Gynaneshwar Ganore has been posted to Kandivali Police station.