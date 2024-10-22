'Empowering Students With Safety Awareness': IES, New English Primary School Organizes Workshop On Good Touch-Bad Touch Under 'Police Didi' Initiative

Conducted by PSI Rupali Salunkhe and PSI Puja Kalyane, the workshop provided valuable insights and guidance to students of IES New English (primary section) in Bandra East | FPJ

Mumbai: In a proactive effort to ensure student safety, IES, New English Primary School , Bandra -- east on Tuesday (October 15) hosted a workshop on 'Good Touch & Bad Touch' under the 'Police Didi' initiative. The event aimed to educate students on personal safety and security.

Conducted by PSI Rupali Salunkhe and PSI Puja Kalyane, the workshop provided valuable insights and guidance to students. The interactive session empowered students to distinguish between appropriate and inappropriate behavior, fostering a secure environment within the school premises.

The school's proactive approach to student safety has been commendable, and the collaboration with local police has strengthened their commitment. Kherwadi Police Station's support and involvement in this initiative are truly appreciated.

Principal-Asha Keskar expressed gratitude to PSI Salunkhe and PSI Kalyane, stating, "We are committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for our students. This workshop has equipped them with essential knowledge to protect themselves."

Principal-Asha Keskar expressed gratitude to PSI Salunkhe and PSI Kalyane |

This initiative sets an exemplary model for schools to prioritize student safety and well-being.