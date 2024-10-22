 'Empowering Students With Safety Awareness': IES, New English Primary School Organizes Workshop On Good Touch-Bad Touch Under 'Police Didi' Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Empowering Students With Safety Awareness': IES, New English Primary School Organizes Workshop On Good Touch-Bad Touch Under 'Police Didi' Initiative

'Empowering Students With Safety Awareness': IES, New English Primary School Organizes Workshop On Good Touch-Bad Touch Under 'Police Didi' Initiative

Conducted by PSI Rupali Salunkhe and PSI Puja Kalyane, the workshop provided valuable insights and guidance to students. The interactive session empowered students to distinguish between appropriate and inappropriate behavior, fostering a secure environment within the school premises.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Conducted by PSI Rupali Salunkhe and PSI Puja Kalyane, the workshop provided valuable insights and guidance to students of IES New English (primary section) in Bandra East | FPJ

Mumbai: In a proactive effort to ensure student safety, IES, New English Primary School , Bandra -- east on Tuesday (October 15) hosted a workshop on 'Good Touch & Bad Touch' under the 'Police Didi' initiative. The event aimed to educate students on personal safety and security.

Conducted by PSI Rupali Salunkhe and PSI Puja Kalyane, the workshop provided valuable insights and guidance to students. The interactive session empowered students to distinguish between appropriate and inappropriate behavior, fostering a secure environment within the school premises.

The school's proactive approach to student safety has been commendable, and the collaboration with local police has strengthened their commitment. Kherwadi Police Station's support and involvement in this initiative are truly appreciated.

Principal-Asha Keskar expressed gratitude to PSI Salunkhe and PSI Kalyane, stating, "We are committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for our students. This workshop has equipped them with essential knowledge to protect themselves."

FPJ Shorts
ISIS Shifts Fundraising Strategy To Monero: Terror Group Embraces Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrency To Evade Detection
ISIS Shifts Fundraising Strategy To Monero: Terror Group Embraces Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrency To Evade Detection
Thane Mercedes Hit-And-Run: 27-Year-Old Accused Arrested For Killing Biker
Thane Mercedes Hit-And-Run: 27-Year-Old Accused Arrested For Killing Biker
Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray
Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray
Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps
Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps
Principal-Asha Keskar expressed gratitude to PSI Salunkhe and PSI Kalyane

Principal-Asha Keskar expressed gratitude to PSI Salunkhe and PSI Kalyane |

This initiative sets an exemplary model for schools to prioritize student safety and well-being.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Mercedes Hit-And-Run: 27-Year-Old Accused Arrested For Killing Biker

Thane Mercedes Hit-And-Run: 27-Year-Old Accused Arrested For Killing Biker

Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray

Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray

Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps

Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps

Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Raises Alarm Over Non-Functional Baggage Scanners At CSMT, Highlighting...

Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Raises Alarm Over Non-Functional Baggage Scanners At CSMT, Highlighting...

Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Govandi Girl Fatally Struck By Train While Crossing Tracks At Seawood...

Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Govandi Girl Fatally Struck By Train While Crossing Tracks At Seawood...