Elphinstone Road Residents Protest After Sewri–Worli Elevated Corridor Work Triggers Tremors In Ageing Buildings | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai, November 14: Residents living around the demolished Elphinstone Road bridge gathered on Thursday evening to raise an alarm over persistent vibrations caused by construction work for the Sewri–Worli Elevated Corridor, warning that the tremors could compromise the safety of their already fragile buildings.

As reported by Hindustan Times, around 50 residents assembled near the construction zone, where the over 100-year-old British era bridge once stood, alleging that demolition and preparatory work have triggered constant shaking in nearby homes and chawls.

Locals Fear For Old Buildings

Many of the structures around the site are decades old, and residents say the vibrations have intensified since the bridge’s approach ramps were pulled down.

“Since the bridge’s demolition began, we have been experiencing vibrations in our buildings. Such constant vibrations will weaken the structural stability of the buildings along the construction site,” said Munaf Patel, a resident of Haji Noorani Chawl. The chawl is among the structures that could be removed to make space for one of the pillars of the upcoming corridor.

Residents said the neighbourhood comprises largely ageing and dilapidated buildings that are already vulnerable to pressure. Ongoing heavy work, they fear, is increasing the likelihood of structural damage or a serious mishap. “We fear the vibrations are having a serious impact on our buildings,” a resident told Hindustan Times.

Major Construction Stages Underway

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has demolished the approach ramps on both sides of the old bridge and is now clearing the debris. Once the debris is removed, the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) will bring in heavy cranes to dismantle the remaining section above the railway tracks.

Full scale piling work for the double-decker corridor is still pending, adding to residents’ concerns about the more intensive construction activity yet to come.

Reduced Demolitions Offer Limited Relief

The MMRDA had initially proposed the demolition of 19 buildings with rehabilitation for affected families and businesses. A revised design has significantly narrowed the impact zone to two structures, but locals say this has not reduced the vibrations or their anxiety.

Residents Plan To Meet Officials

Following the protest, residents said they plan to meet MMRDA officials on Friday to seek a solution or at least clarity on safety measures. MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee did not respond to calls or messages.