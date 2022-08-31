e-Paper Get App

Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes Jyoti Jagtap’s bail plea

The NIA in its affidavit stated that Jagtap was an active member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) who was spreading activities of the banned "terror group" in urban areas and had undergone training for using weapons and explosives.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
Jyoti Jagtap |

Activist Jyoti Jagtap, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has moved the Bombay High Court for bail claiming false implication butthe National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed her plea saying she was spreading activities of the banned CPI (Maoist) in urban areas.

Jagtap's plea came up for hearing before a division bench headed by Justice Ajey Gadkari on Tuesday. The high court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

