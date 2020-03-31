Elgar Parishad case: Court rejects bail pleas of Shoma Sen and Varavara Rao

A special court on Tuesday rejected the temporary bail pleas filed by civil activists Shoma Sen and Varavara Rao – accused in the Elgar Parishad case, on the grounds of the coronavirus pandemic.

Special NIA judge RR Bhosale observed while rejecting the bail pleas that the charges against the accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) are serious and the UAPA was not covered under the government notification for release of prisoners.

Sen, 61 is lodged in Byculla Women’s prison and Rao, 80 at Taloja Central Prison, after being shifted from Pune’s Yerawada jail. Sen and Rao had sought temporary bail on the grounds of the coronavirus pandemic for a period as thought appropriate by court. Sen’s advocate Sharif Shaikh said they will be challenging the order in the High Court. Advocate R. Sathyanarayan for Rao said they will have to do something but have not yet decided about challenging the order.

Arguing her bail plea, Shaikh had told court that older people like Sen with underlying conditions are more prone to the infection. Sen has osteoarthritis, high blood pressure, glaucoma and was vulnerable to the virus, he had said. Rao said in his bail plea that he is 80 years of age and suffers from multiple ailments. His bail application mentioned that he had already written to the jail superintendent of Taloja jail earlier in the month for a separate confinement as he was already a patient of respiratory problems and was suffering from suffocation.