Election for Council's deputy chairperson to be held today

Election for the post of Maharashtra Legislative Council's deputy chairperson will be held on Tuesday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had initially demanded for the election to be postponed, has decided to contest and fielded senior leader Bhai Girkar. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, who will be supported by the ruling allies National Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, will be the Maha Vikas Aghadi government nominee. Gorhe was the deputy chairperson till her term expired in April. She was re-elected for six years to the state council in May.

Both Gorhe and Girkar have filed their nominations.

MVA is quite confident to win the election citing the numbers. On the other hand, BJP hopes to lure some disgruntled legislators and independents. In the 78 member state legislative council, 18 seats are vacant.

Party-wise strength in the Legislative Council include Shiv Sena -14, Nationalist Congress Party -9 and Congress -8. The combined strength of the MVA alliance is 31. On the other hand, BJP has 22, Peasants and Workers Party -1, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha -1, Lok Bharati Party -1 and independents -4.

Both MVA and BJP have geared up for Tuesday’s election and are not taking any chances. They have called their respective legislators to be present well before the time of voting. The BJP has urged the Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar to allow two party legislators to cast their votes online as they are infected by coronavirus.