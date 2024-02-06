Election Commission Declares Ajit Pawar Faction As 'Real' NCP, Sharad Pawar Loses Clock Symbol

Ajit Pawar | Twitter

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday declared the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP as the real political party, dealing a huge blow to the faction led by party founder Sharad Pawar. The poll body allotted the clock symbol of the party to Ajit Pawar's faction.

The Election Commission resolved the dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), ruling in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar, following over 10 hearings spanning more than 6 months.

The EC has also provided a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on 7 Feb, 2024.

How did EC rule in favour of Ajit Pawar?

The ruling was based on established criteria for the admissibility of such petitions, which included assessments of the party constitution's objectives, the integrity of the party constitution itself, and evaluations of both organisational and legislative majority.

In this case, th examination of legislative majority favoured the Ajit Pawar group. It was found that both factions operated outside the party's constitutional framework and organisational election procedures. Consequently, those holding positions were primarily deemed to have been appointed by self-appointed members of the electoral college, undermining internal party democracy.

Discrepancies found in timeline presented by Sharad Pawar group

Significant discrepancies in the Sharad Pawar group's timeline claims, meant to substantiate their assertion of organizational majority, rendered their claim unreliable. Considering the crucial timing of the elections for the six seats in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, the Sharad Pawar faction has been granted a special allowance to comply with Rule 39AA of the Conduct of Elections Rules 1961. This rule enables authorised agents of political parties to verify the voting preferences of party members.

The EC also advised all political parties to publish the procedures followed in internal elections and the list of elected/nominated members on their websites.