Election Commision To Visit Poll-Bound Maharashtra Next Week

Election Commission staff demonstrate the functioning of EVM near Byculla railway station | Vijay Gohil

New Delhi: Amid indications that assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand could be held together, the Election Commission will visit the two states next week to take stock of their poll preparedness, sources said Saturday.

The commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, will be in Jharkhand on September 23-24 and in Maharashtra on September 27-28, the sources said.

Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana went to the polls together. This time, however, the poll panel decided to decouple the elections in the two states.

The Maharashtra Assembly's term ends on November 26.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Saturday said that Mumbai will have 10,111 polling stations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, a rise of 218 from the recent Lok Sabha polls.

In a release, the BMC said the average number of voters per polling station in the metropolis has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,200.

Some regions in the city will see an increase in polling stations compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On September 19, 2024, a meeting was held at the BMC headquarters with representatives from various political parties to discuss the restructuring of polling stations. During this meeting, Dr Ashwini Joshi, Additional District Election Officer and Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), provided detailed information about the changes under Gagarani's guidance.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, there were 2,509 polling stations in Mumbai City and 7,384 in suburban. Following reorganisation, these numbers have increased to 2,537 and 7,574, respectively.