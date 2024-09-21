Mumbai: BMC Delays Hoarding Policy Suggestion Hearing Amid Assembly Election Preparations

Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse | X | ANI

Mumbai: As the state assembly elections draw near, the implementation of a new 'Outdoor advertisement displays in Mumbai' policy is anticipated to be delayed. The civic body has received an extensive 381 suggestions and objections from citizens, government agencies, social activist and advertisers as of September 9. However, it has yet to conduct public hearings or finalise the policy.

The last hoarding policy was created in 2008. Following the May 13 collapse of a 120 ft x 120 ft billboard on Ghatkopar's petrol pump which killed 17 and injured over 70, the BMC expedited the process. A committee, including the India Institute of Technology Bombay experts, environmental experts, the Joint Commissioner of Police, and civic officials, was formed to draft a new policy.

On August 9, they submitted the draft to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. However, the deadline for citizens feedback was extended from August 26 to September 9.

"We have received several feedback submissions, for which we will arrange hearings. Before that, a committee led by retired judge Dilip Bhosale, assigned to probe into the hoarding crash incident, will provide suggestions on outdoor advertisement displays in the city. We have decided to wait for their recommendations before addressing the objections from citizens and government agencies. Hearings on individual feedback will take place in two weeks," said a senior civic official.

However, civic sources indicate that by the time the policy is finalised, the model code of conduct for the state assembly election will come into effect, potentially delaying its implementation. Meanwhile, common feedback received from social activist and citizens includes implementing restrictions on digital hoardings, limiting their luminance, and prohibiting illuminated advertisements on moving or abandoned vehicles, as well as at junctions and flyovers.

The Federation of Residents Trust (FORT) has recommended banning hoardings from heritage buildings, whether it’s on them, within the precincts or in the 100mt buffer zone of Grade 1 heritage sites.

Additionally, various government agencies, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Maharashtra Maritime Board, and Mumbai Port Trust, oppose the BMC's proposal that all agencies share 50% of their outdoor advertising revenue with the civic body. The Railway authorities have stated that the provisions of the BMC Act do not apply to hoardings on railway property.