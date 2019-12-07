Eknath Khadse will reveal the names of BJP leaders who helped 'defeat' his daughter

All is not well in the BJP which has failed to retain power in Maharashtra. The party faces trouble from within. Veteran party leader Eknath Khadse yet again expressed his displeasure over the party's neglect towards OBC leaders and its dilly-dallying over taking action against rebels. Khadse along with daughter-in-law and party MP Rekha Khadse and his daughter Rohini Khadse, who lost the assembly election from Muktainagar, aired his views at the party's core committee meeting of leaders from Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik and Ahmednagar held on Saturday.

Khadse, who was denied ticket in the assembly election, has been sulking over BJP's decision not to give him prominence in the recently held assembly election. He has repeatedly expressed displeasure over lack of any concrete explanation from the party over his decision to resign from the Fadnavis-led ministry in 2016 in the wake of corruption charges.