Mumbai: ED has expanded its scope of investigation into the Jumbo Covid Centre scam, including all civic supplies and procurements during the pandemic. This decision came after WhatsApp chats of middlemen revealed connections with senior bureaucrats, contractors, suppliers, and political leaders. Preliminary findings indicate irregularities in the emergency purchase of PPE kits, gloves, masks, ventilators, and oxygen supply, amounting to ₹4000 crore. These purchases were made at inflated rates, favoring select vendors with no prior experience.

ED Widens Probe into BMC Jumbo Covid Centre Scam, Uncovers Irregularities in Civic Supplies & Cash Transactions | FPJ

Cash transactions linked to Suraj Chavan

Additionally, ED has uncovered cash transactions linked to Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Aditya Thackeray, including the purchase of four flats worth Rs 10 crore during the pandemic. WhatsApp chats, diaries, and details of cash transactions allegedly involving Suraj Chavan and various contractors, suppliers, politicians, and BMC officials were retrieved by ED from data dumps.