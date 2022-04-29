ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali to appear before them next week for questioning in a money laundering case.

As per reports from ABP Majha, the ED is likely to issue a non-bailable warrant if she does not appear for questioning.

Gawali, 48, is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Yavatmal-Washim seat in Maharashtra.

The ED had earlier arrested Gawali's close associate Saeed Khan in the said case.

It is understood that the agency wants to question Gawali about her links with the trust identified as ‘Mahila Utkarsha Pratishthan’ and related transactions.

The agency had alleged that Gawali, through her aide Saeed Khan, Shergul Khan and his accomplices have criminally conspired to convert the Trust ‘Mahila Utkarsha Pratishthan’ into a Section 8 company through forgery and fraud for the purpose of layering the trust fund.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:11 AM IST