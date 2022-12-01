e-Paper Get App
ED raids seven locations, mostly CA offices in Nagpur

An ED team from Mumbai along with their counterparts in Nagpur started the searches in the morning which were still underway.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate | File
Nagpur: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at seven locations, mostly offices of Chartered Accountants, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Thursday, an ED official said.

The searches were being conducted in connection with an offence registered in Mumbai, the official said without giving more details. "An ED team from Mumbai along with their counterparts in Nagpur started the searches in the morning which were still underway," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

