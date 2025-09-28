Maharashtra Sees Steady Rise In Foreign Medical Graduates Allotted Internships Under CRMI | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra has witnessed a steady increase in the number of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) allotted internships since the National Medical Commission (NMC) implemented the process in 2023, following its July 14, 2022 directive. The compulsory one-year internship, known as the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI), is mandatory for FMGs after clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

According to official figures, 1,280 FMGs were allotted internships in Maharashtra in 2023. The number rose to 1,601 in 2024, marking the highest allocation so far. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, 1,354 FMGs have already received internship placements. This trend reflects the growing integration of FMGs into Maharashtra’s healthcare system and highlights the state’s role as a major hub for medical training.

Maharashtra as a Major Hub for FMG Training

Health experts point out that Maharashtra, with its large network of government and private medical colleges, attracts the highest share of FMG internships in the country. These placements not only allow returning graduates to complete mandatory training but also help address staffing gaps in hospitals, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. Under the CRMI framework, FMGs rotate through core departments such as Medicine, Surgery, Pediatrics, Gynecology, and Community Medicine to gain practical, hands-on experience.

Surge Driven by Graduates from Abroad

The surge in FMG placements is largely driven by graduates returning from countries like Russia, Ukraine, China, and Central Asia. While this influx strengthens hospital staffing, it has also created pressure on seat availability, prompting the state to expand capacity in district hospitals.

Challenges Faced by FMGs

Despite these gains, FMGs continue to face challenges, including stipend disparities compared to Indian medical graduates and uncertainty regarding timely registration after completing internships. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for fair stipends and equal opportunities, while the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) cautions that training standards in state hospitals should not be compromised due to the increased intake.

Potential Benefits for Healthcare System

Observers believe that with adequate infrastructure, supervision, and policy support, the rising FMG presence in Maharashtra hospitals can significantly strengthen patient care delivery and contribute to bridging critical gaps in the state’s healthcare system.