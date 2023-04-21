ED identifies Anil Jaisinghani’s assets worth over ₹100 crore | FPJ

The Enforcement Directorate's Ahmedabad unit, which is investigating the role of suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a money-laundering case linked to a betting racket, has identified several of his alleged assets located across the country that are valued at over Rs100 crore, for further action. The agency is gathering information on his alleged links with other networks of bookies as well, ED sources said.

“We have identified multiple properties belonging to Anil Jaisinghani that are spread across the country for further action. Their worth could be more than Rs100 crore today,” an ED source said. If the agency concludes that an asset is the proceeds of a crime, it can provisionally attach them, the source said. “We are also probing the accused’s linkages with other bookies,” the source said. The ED probe is linked to an ongoing probe related to a racket’s alleged cricket betting activities.

Open non-bailable warrant against Anil

There was an open non-bailable warrant issued in the past against Jaisinghani by an Ahmedabad court that was issued in connection with a 2015 money-laundering case linked to alleged betting in the IPL matches.

Jaisinghani was recently taken into custody by the Madhya Pradesh police in a case of alleged bootlegging.

Anil, Aniksha arrested for blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis

Jaisinghani and his daughter, Aniksha, were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to bribe and blackmail Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis and using private messages, purportedly of hers, to extort money from her when she refused to save Anil Jaisinghani from several FIRs lodged against him.

The father-daughter pair is alleged to have hatched a conspiracy as part of which Aniksha developed friendly relations with Amruta Fadnavis and then requested her to "save her father from the several criminal cases pending against him as the husband of the complainant (Amruta) is a public servant".

The Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai on February 20 had registered a case against Jaisinghani and Aniksha for allegedly issuing threats. Aniksha, who was arrested on March 17, was granted bail in the case on March 27 by the court.