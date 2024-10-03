ED Cracks Down On Bollywood-Betting Nexus: Links Mahadev Empire's Illegal Funds To Film Productions

The Enforcement Directorate exposes a potential nexus between Bollywood and illegal betting operations linked to the Mahadev Empire | Representational Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered an alleged connection between Saurabh Chandrakar, promoter of the Mahadev Online Book betting empire, and the glitzy world of Bollywood. This investigation exposes the underbelly of illegal betting that allegedly funnels vast sums of money into film production.

As per the prosecution complaint (PC) filed by the ED at the PMLA Court, Raipur, at the heart of this alleged scandal is Qureshi Productions Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based company now under intense scrutiny. Investigations have revealed that the owner of this production house also runs a Dubai-based event management firm, which arranged for numerous Bollywood stars to attend and perform at Chandrakar's opulent wedding in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, in February 2023.

In October 2023,the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid on Qureshi Productions resulting in the seizure of an array of assets, hard drives, and documents linked to allegedly suspicious banking transactions and contracts.This raid raises eyebrows, specially considering that Qureshi Productions is involved in producing the high-profile historical film in Marathi titled ``Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat", featuring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. It is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

According to the ED's PC, Waseem Qureshi, director of Qureshi Productions, is closely associated with Gitesh Chandrakar, brother of Saurabh Chandrakar. Together, they have produced many multiple Bollywood films and it is suspected that illegal funds generated from online betting have been funneled into film production by Qureshi Productions Pvt Ltd. Notably, the 2022 film Dehati Disco was a collaborative effort of Waseem Qureshi and Gitesh Chandrakar. Interestingly, Gitesh Chandrakar is currently at the helm of operations for Fairplay and Reddy Anna betting panels, a connection that raises further questions, as outlined in the ED's PC.

According to the PC, Oshiwara-based Qureshi Productions Pvt Ltd has been identified as a front company for the owners of the Mahadev betting empire. The ED's investigation has revealed that Waseem Qureshi, the director of the production house, along with Karan Ramani, the CEO, are the actual beneficiaries of Muskan Entertainment—a Dubai-based event management firm instrumental in orchestrating the attendance of Bollywood celebrities at Chandrakar's lavish wedding.

Muskan Entertainment played a pivotal role in managing celebrity appearances at Chandrakar's wedding, disbursing hefty advances worth crores for their performances. The firm meticulously handled logistics, securing visas, chartering private flights, and organizing luxurious accommodation for Bollywood stars. This extravagant wedding boasted a staggering budget of around Rs 200 crore, attracting a host of high-profile celebrities, including Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, and Sunny Leone, who were reportedly compensated handsomely for their participation. Other notable figures such as Nusrat Bharucha, Pulkit Samrat, Krishna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Elli Avram, Bhagyashree, Kirti Kharbanda, Bharti Singh, and Sunil Grover also endorsed Mahadev App and performed at the wedding functions in exchange for substantial fees.

During a search operation at the residence of Abhijit Chaudhary, who coordinated artistes' appearances for the Mahadev betting success party, the ED found a letter on his phone linking Waseem Qureshi and Karan Ramani, CEO of Qureshi Productions, to Muskan Entertainment. The letter indicated that Qureshi and Ramani were the real owners of the Dubai- based event firm, further tightening the betting-film production link.

The Mumbai Police FIR concerning the Mahadev betting app has also uncovered a connection between Saurabh Chandrakar and several Bollywood celebrities, allegedly facilitated by a betting expert known as "Tipper," identified as Waseem Qureshi, the director of Qureshi Productions. Qureshi is accused of providing betting tips to these celebrities for use on Mahadev and its subsidiary platforms. The Mumbai police is conducting parallel probe into Mahadev App.

According to the FIR, complainant Prakash Bankar alleged that Qureshi is a well-known figure in both the Bollywood and betting industries. Linked to Chandrakar, Qureshi is said to have shared betting information and tips via the Telegram app, amassing lakhs of followers for his match-related betting advice. The complaint raises concerns that, despite Qureshi officially earning no more than Rs 60 lakhs annually, he is currently managing numerous projects. This discrepancy has raised suspicions about why A-list celebrities are involved in his films, albums, and promotional activities, despite being aware of his limited financial resources. The complaint suggests that these celebrities may be engaging with him for betting tips related to cricket matches , aiming to earn crores in a short period.

In response, M/S Qureshi Productions Pvt Ltd, along with Karan Ramani, the CEO, and Ayub Qureshi, brother of Vaseem Qureshi, have filed a statement through their legal counsel, firmly denying the money laundering allegations,labeling them as baseless and rooted in mere suspicion. Through their legal counsel, they asserted that there is no concrete evidence, such as documented cash or illegal bank transactions, linking them to any illicit activities. They further argue that the 12 transactions flagged by authorities are legitimate business dealings related to film production, including payments to renowned actors and actresses, all conducted through legal banking channels with statutory taxes duly paid.

The defendants claim their defense has been hindered by the authorities' refusal to return key data and devices seized during the raids, despite multiple requests. They emphasize that the principles of natural justice have been breached, as they are being subjected to suspicion without credible proof, causing significant reputational damage and financial losses. The defendants have requested the return of their seized property, including clone copies of their data, and have called for the dismissal of the case due to a lack of substantial evidence and procedural irregularities.